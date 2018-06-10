Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

“Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

Tuesday, July 10

8pm | $22.50

Jr. Cline and The Recliners

Saturday, July 28

8pm | $22.50

John Cowan

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Thursday, September 6

8pm | $29.50

Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians Presents

In The Vane Of…Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals

Monday, September 17

7pm | $30

Michael Franks

Friday, October 5

8pm | $85

The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show starring Belinda Davids

Monday, October 15

8pm | $45

Acoustic Alchemy

Wednesday, October 31

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee

06/10 The Box Tops

06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer

06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour w. Anthony D’Amato

06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore backed by The Guilty Ones w. Dead Rock West

06/14 Matthew Sweet w. Starbelly

06/15 Los Lonely Boys w. Lisa Morales

06/16 Jarekus Singleton

06/17 Pat Green

06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band

06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall

06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng

06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids w. David Mayfield

06/22 Seldom Scene

06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall

06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee

06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt

06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee

06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power

06/26 Asleep at the Wheel

06/27 Sergio Mendes

06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

06/29 Lori McKenna

06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee

06/30 Lee Ritenour

07/01 XEB (Original Former Members of THIRD EYE BLIND) Performing the Best of 3EB

07/02 Maxi Priest

07/03 Todd Bauchspies

07/06 Heart By Heart feat. Original HEART Members Steve Fossen & Michael Derosier

07/07 Bob Schneider *All Ages Matinee

07/07 Deanna Bogart Band

07/08 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion” *All Ages Matinee

07/08 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/09 I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan

07/10 “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

07/11 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

07/12 Mipso w. Christian Lopez

07/13 Katie Herzig

07/15 Comedian Rita Rudner

07/16 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

07/17 Rams Head Presents Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Maryland Hall

07/17 Kinky Friedman

07/18 The James Hunter Six

07/19 The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour

07/20 Ronnie Milsap

07/21 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee

07/22 Spyro Gyra

07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

07/26 The Quebe Sisters

07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry

07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners

07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall

07/31 Thomas Dolby

