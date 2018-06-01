Michael Bolton returning to Annapolis

Rams Head Promotions announces Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Tickets are on sale now .

Michael Bolton, the multiple Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter and Social Activist, who has sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide, continues to tour the world every year, all while writing, recording and taping for a wide array of projects spanning music, film, television and branded entertainment. Known for hits, “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay”, “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”, “When a Man Loves a Woman”, “Said I Loved You But I Lied”, “How Can We Be Lovers” and many, many more. Bolton remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through The Michael Bolton Charities as well as other philanthropic organizations.

To date, Michael has seen 9 studio albums rank in the Top Ten, with 9 #1 singles. His most recent album, Songs of Cinema, was released alongside an original Netflix production Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, which ranked among the network’s best comedies upon debut. Michael currently stars in Bolt of Talent, a brand new music travel competition series produced with Fox Networks Group/StarWorld in Asia.

