MHEC makes official transcripts from defunct ITT Technical available to students

Maryland Department of Higher Education Secretary Dr. James D. Fielder has announced that all former Maryland students who attended the Owings Mills and Hanover ITT Technical Institute can now access free official academic transcripts from the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC).

ITT unexpectedly closed and locked its doors at all of its campuses nationally on Sept 6, 2016, with no explanation to its students, declaring bankruptcy 10 days later. Approximately 850 Maryland students were attending ITT campuses at the time of closure.

“MHEC’s immediate attention to this unfortunate matter created an avenue for students to complete their studies, while holding ITT responsible for its actions,” said Secretary Fielder. “Along with obtaining the transcripts, we have invited our Maryland institutions to participate in a teach-out agreement, which allows students to continue their studies and carry their credits to other institutions across the state.”

The Maryland Higher Education Commission, with the assistance of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), was able to obtain approximately 7,000 official ITT transcripts for Maryland students dating back to when ITT opened. This was the result of a year and three months of litigation in U.S. bankruptcy court in Indiana.

Additionally, students were also provided information on how to seek federal student loan forgiveness through the U.S. Department of Education’s closed school discharge program.

Students can visit the MHEC website at www.mhec.maryland.gov to request a transcript from a closed postsecondary school in Maryland by downloading the form under Quick Links. ITT students may also contact MHEC with questions at 410-767-3300.

