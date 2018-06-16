Marina Yousefian named to Champion Realty’s Hall of Fame

Marina Yousefian, a realtor with Champion Realty’s Pasadena Office, has been named to the Champion Hall of Fame for achieving $50 million in settled Champion sales. She joins 60 previous Hall of Fame recipients, whose photo plaques are displayed in Champion’s Severna Park headquarters.

“I just want to take care of customers,” Yousefian said. “I wasn’t tracking my own numbers and when my manager told me I’d earned this award—I thought, Wow! I work very hard and it means a lot to me to achieve such success in a short time.”

A mother of three young children, Yousefian worked as a paralegal before joining Champion as a real estate agent in 2014. In 2017, she settled more units that any other Champion agent, and in 2016 she was the top agent in sales volume.

“I listen closely to what customers want, I follow up on every detail and I reach out in a timely manner.” Yousefian said. “My customers know they can count on me.”

“Marina is highly professional and very concerned about her customers,” said Mike Lyons, manager of the Champion Realty Pasadena office. “Her work ethic is amazing. And she has a great personality, which makes her enjoyable to work with.”

“Marina is an amazing example of the American Dream in action,” said Jon Coile, president and CEO of Champion Realty. “She came to this country knowing few people, and through her intelligence, empathy and plain old hard work, has achieved levels of success almost beyond belief. We are very proud of Marina and excited to admit her to the Champion Hall of Fame – a major life achievement.”

