Man killed while trimming trees in Hillsmere neighborhood in Annapolis

| June 11, 2018
A worker was killed as the result of an accident while trimming a tree Sunday afternoon in Annapolis. Firefighters responded to report of an injured person in a tree in the 100 block of Sunset Drive around 3:30 p.m. First arriving firefighters located the adult male who had suffered fatal injuries. It was reported by witnesses that he was struck by a falling limb while he was working 8-10 feet off the ground.
He was harnessed and it took emergency crews more than an hour to remove him from the tree.  The name of the company he was employed by was not named; however Maryland Occupational Safety and Health was notified for an investigation.
Source :

AACoFD

