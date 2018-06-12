Man and woman assaulted at gunpoint in Annapolis

NOTE: A correction was made to the headline. The incident happened in the apartment building adjacent to the Design District and was not actually located within the district. We regret the error.

Last night at 11:45pm, Annapolis Police responded to the 1900 block of McGuickian Street for a report of an assault.

The adult male victim reported that he was in the parking garage when a man, later identified as Alkein Matthews, 28, of Glen Burnie, approached him and pointed a handgun at him.

While the male victim fled to a business on West St an adult female victim, who knows Matthews and the male victim, was assaulted by Matthews and some of her property was destroyed.

Officers saw Matthews fleeing the area in a vehicle and stopped it on Forest Dr. Matthews had a loaded handgun in his front waistband. Officers also found a vial of PCP and over $500 in cash in his pants pockets.

Matthews was arrested and charged with first degree assault, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and sixteen other charges. Matthews is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB