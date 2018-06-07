Light House celebrates having graduated 300 employment training students

Mayor Gavin Buckley was the keynote speaker at The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center’s graduation for their 19th Class of Building Employment Success Training (B.E.S.T.) students. The B.E.S.T. program is a 16-week job-training program for people impacted by homelessness and poverty that provides hands-on training in Culinary Arts or Facilities Maintenance and Landscaping. With this 19th class, The Light House has graduated a total of 309 students since it began in 2011. 100 percent of these graduates have passed their rigorous exit exams, qualifying them for gainful employment in Anne Arundel County and beyond.

During the ceremony, each student gave a moving speech about their personal journey, what they learned during their time in the program, and their hopes and plans for the future. The May 24th event at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis brought together Light House volunteers, donors, important city and county officials, and friends and family of the graduates. The sanctuary was filled with attendees eager to celebrate the positive path these graduates are now on, and their determination to overcome their barriers.

For more information visit www.annapolislighthouse.org.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB