Krav Magna set to open Annapolis studio on June 23rd

Krav Maga Maryland, a leader in reality-based selfdefense, fighting, and fitness programs, is proud to announce the opening of its new, 12,000 square foot training center, Krav Maga Annapolis. The Grand Opening on June 23, 2018 from 10am – 4pm will feature introductory classes, women’s-only classes, and specialized training for military and law enforcement personnel, as well as food, apparel, and membership specials.

“Our classes have made a difference in the lives of so many in the Columbia and DC area, and we’re excited to reach even more people with the opening of our Annapolis location,” said KMMD Director of Operations and Chief Instructor Jeff Mount. “Everyone can benefit from Krav Maga and we can’t wait to share it with the Annapolis community.”

Krav Maga focuses on teaching simple self-protection techniques that are specifically catered to realistic situations. With a focus on practicality and simplicity, Krav Maga students are able to train for both personal self-defense and focus on physical fitness at the same time. In addition to regular weekly classes, Krav Maga Maryland also hosts special events and workshops specifically for women’s self-defense, active shooter preparedness, and specialized training for military and law enforcement personnel, corporations, survivors of trauma, women, and youth.

Krav Maga Annapolis will offer both reality-based self-defense classes, as well as functional fitness options.

Just minutes away from the Westfield Annapolis Mall (1991 Moreland Parkway) and a short drive from downtown Annapolis and the Naval Academy, the new studio is centrally located and easy to get to for those in Annapolis and the surrounding areas.

For more information on the Grand Opening and future classes and events, please visit www.kravannapolis.com or e-mail [email protected].

