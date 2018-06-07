Kathy Rogers: State’s Attorney, why I am running (Guest Column)

I was a prosecutor in the Anne Arundel County Attorney’s Office for 28 years. Because of my dedication to public safety, dozens of dangerous murderers, rapists and child abusers are in jail for the rest of their lives.

I am a Republican running for State’s Attorney because I care about protecting our communities from violent criminals, drug dealers and others who prey upon our citizens.

During my career, I supervised the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes units in the office. When I left he office in 2015, I was the Deputy State’s Attorney and my duties included supervising over 100 employees in 3 different physical locations.

I bring to this race the unique experience of spending decades prosecuting every type of crime in Anne Arundel County, from drunk driving to murder. By contrast, my opponent in the primary spent his career in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City and has spent only 3 ½ years in our county prosecuting a small handful of cases. My dedication to THIS county is unmatched.

To be clear: I am not a politician and I never will be! One of the reasons I am running for State’s Attorney is because I, like many of you, became alarmed by the repeated news stories raising questions about unethical practices in the office. Headlines like “ Adams belatedly acknowledges ethical line” are alarming. The ethics of a prosecutor’s office should never be called into question. As your State’s Attorney, I will never mix politics and political operatives with the function of the Office- which is to put criminals behind bars.

Another reason I am running for State’s Attorney is I strongly believe the Office has lost sight of its core mission in the battle we are facing with opioid trafficking and addiction. The role of the prosecutor’s office in this fight is to lock up drug traffickers for the longest possible time. Of course education and treatment are important tools to combat the addiction side of the problem, but other county agencies are specifically tasked with addressing treatment and prevention. Only prosecutors can put drug dealers in jail. In my administration, we will redirect our resources to getting maximum sentences for dealers of the drugs that are causing so much death and destruction among our families.

The State’s Attorney must fight crime effectively while using public resources responsibly. My opponent went nearly 1 million dollars over his budget, spending $1,700 taxpayer dollars at a wine bar, $2,000 for a luxury hotel in D.C., $2,000 for Mission Barbecue, and by handing out raises not allocated in the budget. By contrast my administration will be fiscally prudent with your tax dollars.

I will also work hard to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, while respecting the 2nd amendment right of law abiding citizens of this County. I will partner with law enforcement and Homeland Security to identify criminals who are in this country illegally, especially gang members. I pledge to enforce all of our laws without partiality or prejudice.

I grew up in Anne Arundel County. I have lived here for almost 50 years and I raised my children here. I am the only candidate who has spent my entire career making this county a safer place for our families. I was honored to serve our communities as a prosecutor for 28 years, but there is more work to be done. I have the dedication and unique qualifications to do it right and do it ethically. I am asking for your vote in the Republican primary on June 26th. Together we can make our county a safer place.

–Kathy Rogers

Note: Kathy Rogers is a candidate for State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County. We encourage all readers to learn all they can about the candidates that will appear on the ballot. Here is a link to Rogers’ website.

