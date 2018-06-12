Katcef Brothers goes above and beyond for CBF and The Bay

For the seventh consecutive year, Katcef Brothers Inc., the Annapolis-based beer wholesale distributor that provides Anheuser Busch InBev products to Anne Arundel, Montgomery, and Howard Counties in addition to Washington, DC, is donating $10,000 to support the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF). The local company has made a $5,000 contribution directly to CBF and is a $5,000 Craft Beer Distributor sponsor of “Bands in the Sand,” an annual fundraising event to benefit CBF.

The 13th Annual Bands in the Sand was held Saturday, June 9th, from 5:00pm to 10:30pm at the Philip Merill Environmental Center at 6 Herndon Avenue in Annapolis. In addition to their monetary contribution, Katcef Brothers is also donating Anheuser Busch InBev products to the event, further increasing its impact.

“The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is doing important work to restore the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, which everyone in Annapolis values as an important part of our lives,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers. “The Bay is not just an attraction for us, it’s a way of life, and making sure that CBF is able to continue improving this precious resource strengthens the Annapolis community as a whole.”

“CBF is grateful for Katcef Brothers’ dedication to clean water. They are a valued partner of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Many thanks to Neal and his team for direct contributions and support for the CBF partnership with Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company,” said John Rodenhausen, Maryland Director of Major Giving for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “CBF has recently launched an ambitious new campaign to lead a broad coalition across the watershed to plant 10 billion oysters in the Bay, plant 10 million trees in PA, and bring a million voices to the conversation. Together, we are making great strides toward a saved Bay.”

“We launched our Striped Bass Pale Ale as a great beer for a day on the water while simultaneously committing to help save the Bay,” said Steve Crandall, Founder and CEO of Devils Backbone Brewing Company. “This is our 7th year of brewing the Striped Bass Pale Ale in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and our distributors, and it is another contribution in proudly supporting the CBF programs that restore water quality throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.”

One dollar of every case of Striped Bass Pale Ale sold is donated to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. In total, the CBF partnership with Devils Backbone has raised more than $400,000 for the Bay with the motto, “Saving the Bay one can at a time!”

