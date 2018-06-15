Kamenetz campaign donates war chest to several non-profits important to the former County Executive

The Committee for Kamenetz announced yesterday that, in accordance with state campaign finance laws, the remaining funds in the late Kevin Kamenetz’s campaign account will be donated to several non-profit organizations across the Baltimore region.

In consultation with the Kamenetz family, the campaign’s remaining funds will be dispersed in the following manner:

Central Scholarship will receive $915,000 to support a new college scholarship fund for Baltimore County Public School students.

Northwest Hospital will receive $250,000 to establish a cardiac care program.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will receive $100,000.

The Hippodrome Foundation will receive $100,000.

“I want to thank the thousands of Marylanders who supported Kevin and joined in his campaign for governor and we want to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received during this profoundly difficult time,” said Jill Kamenetz. “Our family, along with those who knew and loved Kevin, continue to grieve his loss, but are confident that these funds will build upon his legacy and provide significant support to organizations that Kevin thought so highly of and worked hard to promote.”

“While this is not the outcome any of us imagined, it is our hope the donations will make a tangible difference for countless lives across the Baltimore Region,” said campaign Finance Chair Charles Klein.

Representatives from the receiving organizations joined members of the Kamenetz family yesterday for a presentation at Northwest Hospital.

Related

Category: NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB