“Herrmann
Bob O Shea For Delegate
“2018

Impact 100 seeks non-profits for grant distribution

| June 1, 2018

Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) is now seeking non-profit applicants for a $57,000 competitive grant, to be awarded in October 2018. Non-profit organizations in the greater Anne Arundel County area are invited to submit a proposal in one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness.

Grant applications are due June 30, and the process for submission of a proposal is available on the Impact 100 website at www.impact100greaterchesapeake.org/nonprofits. Impact 100 will also host two “Request for Applications” workshops – May 24 at Indian Creek Upper School and May 29 at Edgewater Library. More information about the workshops is also available on the website.

Rams Head

During July and August, Impact 100 members serve on committees that evaluate the grant proposals. The committees select a finalist in each of the five focus areas. In October, the full membership will meet to hear presentations from the five finalists and vote to select a grant recipient.

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark