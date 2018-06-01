Impact 100 seeks non-profits for grant distribution

Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) is now seeking non-profit applicants for a $57,000 competitive grant, to be awarded in October 2018. Non-profit organizations in the greater Anne Arundel County area are invited to submit a proposal in one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness.

Grant applications are due June 30, and the process for submission of a proposal is available on the Impact 100 website at www.impact100greaterchesapeake.org/nonprofits. Impact 100 will also host two “Request for Applications” workshops – May 24 at Indian Creek Upper School and May 29 at Edgewater Library. More information about the workshops is also available on the website.

During July and August, Impact 100 members serve on committees that evaluate the grant proposals. The committees select a finalist in each of the five focus areas. In October, the full membership will meet to hear presentations from the five finalists and vote to select a grant recipient.

