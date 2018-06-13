Hogan declares June “Adaptive Boating Month”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued a Proclamation declaring June 2018 as Adaptive Boating Month. The Proclamation was formally presented to Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating President Brad LaTour by Maryland Department of Disabilities Assistant Secretary Bill Frank prior to the awards ceremony at the 20th Annual Don Backe Memorial CRAB Regatta hosted by the Annapolis Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9th. The regatta is for skippers with disabilities and features CRAB’s specially modified fleet of Beneteau First 22A’s (A for adaptive).

The Proclamation reads:

Whereas, Maryland strives to introduce and encourage all Marylanders with disabilities to actively take part in enjoying the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the country; and Whereas, The Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) is based in Annapolis, Maryland and has been providing water access for persons with disabilities, wounded warriors, and children from at-risk communities since 1991; and Whereas, The thrill, freedom, and therapeutic value of sailing bas been realized by thousands of CRAB guests and their families thanks to hundreds of volunteer skippers and crew; and Whereas, CRAB is seeking to create a premier Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis to expand its operations and greatly increase the number of special guests it serves without limitations on operations or boating. Now, Therefore, I, Lawrence J. Hogan, Jr., Governor of the State of Maryland, do hereby proclaim June 2018 as ADAPTIVE BOATING MONTH in Maryland and call upon the people of our state to join in this observance.

Upon presenting the proclamation to CRAB, MD Dept. of Disabilities Assistant Secretary Bill Frank stated, “I want to emphasize that the Dept. of Disabilities strongly supports the creation of an Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis. It is very important to all persons of disabilities to have access to our state’s greatest natural resource. CRAB is making it possible for thousands of persons to enjoy sailing on the Bay and we should do everything possible to support its mission and programs.”

CRAB President Brad LaTour thanked Assistant Secretary Bill Frank and Governor Hogan for recognizing CRAB’s role in providing an invaluable service to Marylanders who would otherwise not have an opportunity to learn how to sail. LaTour commented, “Annapolis can call itself the “Sailing Capital of the United States,” but until it has facilities accessible by persons with disabilities, it only will be the sailing capital for the able and affluent.”

CRAB is working with the State, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis to use Program Open Space funding for the acquisition of a marina in Annapolis to be the base for an Adaptive Boating Center. To learn more, please contact CRAB at 410.266.5722; or, [email protected].

