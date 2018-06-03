Historic Annapolis to host Gospel Brunch in July

Historic Annapolis will host a Gospel Brunch on Saturday, July 14, at the William Paca House and Garden, 186 Prince George Street, from 10 am-12 pm. The highlight of the brunch will be a performance by the Extensions of Faith Praise Choir.

The event is part of the year-long celebration of the bicentennial of Frederick Douglass’ birthday. In October 1864, Maryland passed a new Constitution that banned slavery. Barely a fortnight had passed after the ratification of Maryland’s “Free Constitution” when Frederick Douglass returned to his home state. As he walked down the aisle of the Bethel AME Church in Baltimore the choir jubilantly sang “Home, Sweet Home!” What better way to celebrate the life of Frederick Douglass than to hear the Extensions of Faith Praise Choir singing the same hymn.

The Extensions of Faith Praise Choir is an interdenominational group of over 30 voices. They enjoy a powerful reputation for their high energy interpretation of gospel songs, hymns, and spirituals.

Tickets are $45 for Historic Annapolis members and volunteers, and $50 for non-members and includes both brunch and the performance. Reservations are required. and can be made by visiting www.annapolis.org or by calling 410.267.7619.

Not a member of Historic Annapolis? Learn more at www.annapolis.org or by calling the Membership Department at 410.626.1033.

