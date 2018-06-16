GUEST COLUMN: In support of Wes Adams for Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney

I am writing in response to an article published earlier this week in The Capital regarding the current state of affairs at the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. Because I was not contacted by the Capital for purposes of this article, I believe it is only fair that I have an opportunity to voice my opinion.

Some of my former coworkers recently sat down for an interview at the Capital to tell tales of bullying, inequity, and fear; brought on by the office’s leadership. I’m finding it impossible to see things from their current perspective, but I can recall those exact emotions from my earlier years in the office when some of these former employees were perpetuating the same unacceptable behaviors that they are accusing the current administration of.

During my law school years, I envisioned myself working in an office unified by the literal pursuit of justice. I imagined camaraderie and inclusion from a group of like-minded, educated professionals who worked to fight the prejudices and injustices that have plagued our society for centuries.

Being a woman of color, I never in my wildest dreams imagined that I would fall victim to discrimination at the hands of some of my coworkers. But the favoritism and open bullying were regular practices that existed for hard-working employees who were not a part of the office cliques under the former administrations. Before Wes Adams, this was not an office where hard work was rewarded. Instead, growth came with acceptance into the popular crowd. The similarities to high school social rankings would be comical if it didn’t hinder my professional and financial development for more than a decade.

Nearly four years ago, the residents of Anne Arundel County elected Wes Adams to the office of State’s Attorney. The voters wanted a change, but clearly these former employees who were cited in the article could not handle the added responsibility and accountability that Wes has put into place to protect the county not only from the criminal element that we are sworn to fight, but also from the questionable moral and ethical decisions, and bullying from within the walls of the State’s Attorney’s Office. Of course those who had a preferred status under the former administrations were not happy with the newly leveled playing field. But the employees who have a high work ethic and are not afraid to stand behind their decisions have had nothing to fear.

Reva Chopra

Assistant State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County

