GUEST COLUMN: 10 Reasons to support Chrissy Holt

There are many reasons to support the candidacy of Chrissy Holt for State Senate in District 30. Here are ten. She is the…

Only candidate endorsed by Progressive Maryland for her comprehensive platform Only candidate Small Money Certified and endorsed by Represent Maryland to clean up campaign finances and to empower citizens/communities Only candidate who supports Improved Medicare for All and who testified and advocated for health care reform for 20 years Only candidate calling on all politicians accepting NRA money to give it to the school safety programs instead of financing their campaigns Only Maryland born candidate and Terp! After graduating from University of Maryland College Park, Chrissy received her Master’s Degree from the London School of Economics. Only candidate with deep roots in Anne Arundel County, raising a family in South County’s Lothian, then Annapolis, for almost two decades. Chrissy, her husband Art and their four children live in Admiral Heights. Three of their children graduated from Anne Arundel County schools and currently attend or graduated from Maryland universities – UMD College Park, Towson University, and Johns Hopkins. Only candidate with 25 years of full-time business experience, employment and accomplishments. Fun fact: Chrissy was on the ground floor of one of the first enormously successful tech startups, CareerBuilder! Only candidate who supports Term Limits, an End to Gerrymandering, and $15/hour and beyond for Living Wages Only candidate who, as woman in long term recovery, has been and will continue to be a strong voice for those suffering from Substance Use Disorders beyond just Opioids Only candidate who called for an end to Mass Incarceration by opposing the crime bill and the $60 million budget item to build a detention center to lock away 48 girls, age 12-17 years old. We can use the money for effective treatments, not prisons for children.

Chrissy Holt is the o nly candidate who is not the establishment’s pick! Chrissy wants to expand the Democratic party’s big tent, not block it from new candidates who emerged from the Women’s March and from post-Trump activism!

Yasemin Jamison

Campaign Manager, Friends of Chrissy Holt

Annapolis, Maryland

Related

Category: OPINION, Post To FB