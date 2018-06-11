GreenGive kickoff tomorrow night!

Staff and volunteers from twelve Anne Arundel County water-focused environmental groups will gather at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Eastport on Tuesday, June 12, from 5:30 to 7:30, where they’ll celebrate the launch of the second annual GreenGive 24-hour online fundraiser. The groups are collaborating to help one another raise funds and expand residents’ and businesses’ engagement with local environmental organizations, issues, projects and actions.

GreenGive will start on Tuesday, June 12, at 5 p.m. and run through Wednesday, June 13, at 5 p.m. Supporters will be able to choose among the twelve environmental organizations to donate at www.greengive.org. Donations of $100 or more will be matched up to $60,000 to restore and protect local waterways.

“We encourage you to get to know all twelve GreenGive organizations and to give to more than one organization, but it’s up to you,” says GreenGive organizer Elvia Thompson, co-founder of Annapolis Green. “Remember, an investment in one group lifts all the organizations. We know that working together will strengthen our effectiveness and expand our impact.”

“Funds raised through the GreenGive will be used by the twelve organizations to invest in actions that have a tangible impact on local waterways and quality of life,” says Suzanne Etgen, executive director of the Anne Arundel County Watershed Steward’s Academy. “Every dollar raised will be turned into projects and programs that really do make a difference right here in Anne Arundel County.”

“We all love our Chesapeake Bay and consider it a national treasure,” says Jeff Holland, West & Rhode Riverkeeper. “GreenGive organizations work to make sure that the waterways feeding into the Bay are clean and ready for fishing, crabbing, swimming and boating. There is no better legacy we can leave the next generation.”

The $60,000 in matching funds has been provided by generous donations from local philanthropists like Mike and Trish Davis. Wine for the kickoff party was donated by Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits.

The GreenGive Partners are:

Annapolis Green www.annapolisgreen.com/

Back Creek Conservancy backcreekconservancy.org/

Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails www.friendsofaatrails.org/

Our Creeks and Conservancy email: [email protected]

St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature Project www.stlukeseastport.org/environmental-ministry

Spa Creek Conservancy spacreek.net/

Scenic Rivers Land Trust srlt.org/

Severn River Association severnriver.org/

South River Federation www.southriverfederation.net/

Unity Gardens unitygardens.org/

Watershed Stewards Academy aawsa.org/

West & Rhode Riverkeeper www.westrhoderiverkeeper.org/

