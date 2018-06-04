Franchot offers tax relief to victims of Ellicott City flooding

To assist Ellicott City-area businesses affected by this weekend’s destructive storm and extensive flooding, Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced a six-month extension for Howard County business tax returns due and has established a special flood assistance email address.

“During this time of terrible loss, this is one thing we can do to ease the burden on business owners who are just beginning to assess the damage and consider next steps,” said Comptroller Franchot. “Each time I’ve visited Ellicott City, I’m struck by the spirit of the business community, its charming storefronts and its importance to our state’s economy. My staff stands ready to help these wonderful merchants, who have shown such courage and resilience these past two years.”

The extension includes Sales & Use Tax, Withholding Tax and Admissions & Amusement Tax. Taxpayers who file and pay by the extended due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties. The Sales and Use Tax vendor discount will apply as long as the returns are filed and the taxes are remitted by December 31, 2018.

The Comptroller’s Office also has issued a temporary waiver of International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) requirements for those providing emergency supplies and support to the areas impacted by the recent storms and flooding.

The agency has set up a special flood assistance email address –[email protected] – to more quickly assist local businesses. For businesses in Catonsville and Oella affected by storm damage or flooding, owners should call the Comptroller’s Ombudsman Karen Scheerer or her assistant Sergio Hernandez at 410-260-4020 or email [email protected].

For other inquiries, businesses may call 410-260-7980 (from Central Maryland) or 1-800-638-2937 or email the Comptroller’s Office at [email protected].

