Fire union announces endorsements in select races

The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters have announced their first round of endorsements for this year’s Anne Arundel County Elections.

The endorsement process includes answering a questionnaire and in person interviews. Endorsed candidates have received a majority vote by the Membership.

This year’s endorsed candidates are:

Steuart Pittman for County Executive

Wes Adams for State’s Attorney, Anne Arundel County

Pete Smith for County Council, District 1

Alison Pickard for County Council, District 2

Andrew Pruski for County Council, District 4

The Mission of the IAFF Local 1563 is to affirm public goodwill of the Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters in order to support our members in providing the best level of service for the citizens of Anne Arundel County. Headquartered in Millersville, Maryland, the IAFF Local 1563 represents nearly 900 full-time professional fire fighters and paramedics who serve and protect the 568,000 citizens of Anne Arundel County.

