Elderly Crownsville woman in critical condition after overnight fire

Working smoke alarms allowed one person to escape and led to the rescue of a second person in an early morning fire in the Waterbury Heights community of Crownsville.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County 9-1-1 began receiving multiple calls reporting a home on fire in the 1100 block of Waterbury Heights Road. A female resident of the home was alerted by smoke alarms and went to the neighbor’s house to call 9-1-1. A full one alarm was dispatched bringing a total of 30 firefighters to the scene. Firefighters arrived and neighbors informed them that the 86-year-old female resident of the home was in the upstairs back bedroom. The neighbors had a ladder in place and firefighters immediately made entry into the bedroom and removed the resident. Paramedics provided life saving-treatment to the female on location and transported her to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

With all residents out of the home, and due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters remained outside to extinguish the fire. This area of the County does not have fire hydrants so a Water Supply Task Force was requested bringing additional tankers and a water supply engine, along with an additional thirty firefighters to the incident

The fire was brought under control in under 90 minutes.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit were called to the scene and will be investigating the cause of the fire after day break. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house is a total loss but not dollar estimate has been provided. Investigators are requesting that anyone with video or pictures from the fire contact them at 410-222-TIPS.

