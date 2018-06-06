Edgewater man receives 20 years for drug offenses

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney has Wes Adams announced that Branden Corey Williams, 27, of Edgewater, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Mark W. Crooks to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin with 13 of them suspended.

“Mr. Williams was peddling a heroin-fentanyl mixture,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “This was another great effort by our county’s law enforcement to proactively pursue anyone who seeks to turn a profit selling death.”

Anne Arundel County Police executed a search warrant at Williams’ house located in Edgewater, Maryland. Police recovered a bag with 22 clear capsules containing heroin and fentanyl, an additional capsule containing heroin and fentanyl found near the bag, a digital scale that tested positive for heroin and cocaine, $810, a box of clear bags, an additional scale, and two cell phones. When Williams was searched, police found $190 in his pocket. On December 16, 2016 theexecuted a search warrant at Williams’ house located in Edgewater, Maryland. Police recovered a bag with 22 clear capsules containing heroin and fentanyl, an additional capsule containing heroin and fentanyl found near the bag, a digital scale that tested positive for heroin and cocaine, $810, a box of clear bags, an additional scale, and two cell phones. When Williams was searched, police found $190 in his pocket.

On April 12, 2018, Williams was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of heroin, and possession of paraphernalia by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury.

Williams was sentenced to 20 years suspend all but 13 years of active incarceration, and 5 years of supervised probation upon release. This sentence will run consecutively to a 4 year sentence for Williams’ two violation of probations.

Judge Mark W. Crooks presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Marot Hoskins prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB