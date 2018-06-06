Eastport Home & Garden Tour this Sunday

This year, Eastport turns 150 — and what better way to celebrate than to experience a unique set of historic properties on the picturesque Horn Point peninsula!

On Sunday, June 10, join the Eastport Civic Association for the 13th annual Eastport Home and Garden Tour. You’ll get an inside look at buildings that have stood the test of time, and along the way you’ll learn stories of Eastport’s rich history and the people who settled here.

The tour will also showcase incredible renovations that have brought these properties new life. And it will feature a few of Eastport’s most beautiful gardens! If you’ve never attended this highly anticipated event, this is the year.