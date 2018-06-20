Daily News Brief | June 20, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan pushed back on Trump and withdraws National Guard troops from US Border. Annapolis passes budget and 6M tax increase. Anne Arundel County bans styrofoam packaging. The Orioles stink and so does their attendance. The Ravens sell out their practice scrimmages. And of course, your local (very nice) weather forecast from George at DMV Weather.

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast