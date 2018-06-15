Daily News Brief | June 15, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County passes budget, schools, police and roads win. A local arsonist indicted for threatening to kill Senator Bernie Sanders. PG County school CEO Kevin Maxwell under microscope again. Kamenetz campaign announces what happens to his warchest. Navy sends a cease and desist to Nike for absconding with the Academy’s crest for a new clothing line. Our picks for upcoming events this weekend including Corvettes on the Bay and the DC Jazz Fest. And of course, your local weather forecast from George at DMV Weather.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

