Daily News Brief | June 14, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Early voting begins today. The Maryland Crabs and Eye On Annapolis have candidate interviews for select races. Valerie Ervin calls it quits and supports Rushern Baker. The Capital does a hatchet job on Wes Adams. A construction worker dies in Odenton and Apple is beefing up security to the dismay of law enforcement. And it’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast