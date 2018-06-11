Daily News Brief | June 11, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Delegate Ted Sophecleus dies, a woman clings to life after being rescued in fire, a Pasadena deck collapse sends ten to the hospital, man injured and rescued from Bacon Ridge bike trail, a tree trimmer in Hillsmere dies, Annapolis City Council still has no idea what they are doing with the budget–it’s down again at the expense of Main Street, Justify wins the Belmont and the Triple Crown, and the Caps are throwing a party #ALLCAPS. And of course, your local weather forecast from George at DMV Weather.

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast