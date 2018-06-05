Crosby wins 5 Telly Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications has won five 2018 Telly Awards. The national competition, which received more than 12,000 entries this year, honors the finest work in TV commercials, videos and multimedia productions.

Two of Crosby’s awards were People’s Tellys, a category whose winners are based on the number of votes cast in national online polling.

Crosby received Telly Awards for these creative programs:

Gold People’s Choice Telly for “Victories for Veterans,” a series of TV public service announcements created for DAV (Disabled American Veterans). The PSAs feature veterans who talk about achieving personal victories after DAV helped them get the support and benefits they earned and deserve.

The “Victories for Veterans” PSA also won a Bronze Telly in the Not-for-Profit TV category.

Silver People’s Choice Telly for “Dare to Feel Good” videos for St. Agnes Healthcare that encourage severely overweight individuals to combat obesity through bariatric surgery. The emotional videos feature former patients who had the surgery and tell about the transformative change it made in their lives.

The “Dare to Feel Good” videos also won a Bronze Telly in the Social Videos category.

Bronze Telly for videos promoting organ donation produced for the social media platforms of the Health Resources and Services Administration, Department of Health and Human Services. The entertaining, informative videos educate and encourage consumers to register as organ donors, and motivate advocates to share the videos to amplify the advocacy message.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

