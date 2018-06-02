Crosby welcomes Moore, Klein, and Dobyns

Crosby Marketing Communications has welcomed three new team members. Danielle Moore, Alison Klein and Katie Dobyns have been hired to support clients across the agency.

Moore joins Crosby as an Integration Manager working on the Military Community & Family Policy’s Military OneSource program, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe. She comes to Crosby from five years at Merkle, where she was in account management serving clients such as USAA, PNC Bank and TIAA-CREF. Moore graduated from Towson University with a B.S. in Marketing.

Klein joins the agency as a Copywriter and will work on a variety of Crosby’s healthcare and nonprofit clients. She has five years of copywriting experience, most recently as a Branded Content Supervisor at Sinclair Broadcast Group, where she developed advertising and digital promotions for clients of the company’s television stations across the country. Klein graduated Magna Cum Laude from the College of William & Mary.

Dobyns has been hired as an Associate Integration Manager, working on the Department of Defense’s Spouse Education and Career Opportunities (SECO) program. Before joining Crosby, she was a Social and Media Relations Account Coordinator at Maroon PR. Dobyns is a graduate of Towson University and received a B.S. degree in Mass Communication.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest independent PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

