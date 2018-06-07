Crosby promotes three to Integration Supervisor

Katie McCubbin, Gabrielle Weber and Jenn Brohinsky have been promoted to the role of Integration Supervisor at Crosby Marketing Communications.

McCubbin, a four-year member of the Crosby team, oversees the implementation of integrated communications programs, PSA and digital campaigns for clients, including ENERGY STAR, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Qlarant. Earlier in her career, she served as a Senior Project Manager at T. Rowe Price, managing multi-component marketing campaigns. She also worked at Business Health Services, managing creative materials development. She holds a bachelor’s degree from McDaniel College.

Weber, who joined Crosby in 2015, supervises multi-faceted communications programs for clients in Crosby’s Government practice, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and NASA SEWP (Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement). This includes outreach to key stakeholder groups, healthcare providers and multicultural audiences. Prior to joining Crosby, Weber served as a Senior Communications Specialist at Abt Associates, supporting HHS clients such as the National Institute on Aging. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and holds a master’s degree in Strategic Communications from American University.

Brohinsky has a decade of experience in public health campaigns and is well-versed in translating complex health information into engaging communications. She supervises national communications programs for Crosby clients, including HHS agencies. Before joining Crosby two years ago, Brohinsky was a Senior Health Communications Specialist/Project Director for Abt Associates, implementing a multi-million-dollar federal healthcare communications contract. She holds a Master of Public Health degree from Boston University.

“These three individuals have excelled at managing large-scale, integrated programs in our respective practice areas,” said Raymond Crosby, Crosby’s President and CEO. “We look forward to their continued growth and contributions in these supervisory positions.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest independent PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

