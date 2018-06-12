Crosby adds two more professionals to growing firm

Crosby Marketing Communications has welcomed two new members to its growing staff of 85 professionals. Donald Ritchey joins as an Information Technology Specialist and Britany Hubbard as a Contract and Financial Analyst.

Ritchey is the latest addition to Crosby’s expanding digital team. He will support digital publishing needs for the Military OneSource account, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe, as well as provide internal IT support to Crosby staff. Ritchey is a seasoned technologist with 20 years of experience and knowledge of a wide variety of software applications, networks and enterprise IT platforms. He has worked as a contractor for the Department of Veterans Affairs and AT&T in various IT roles.

Hubbard is the newest member of the agency’s finance and contracting team. She has more than 10 years of experience, including a strong background with all types of government contracts. Most recently, she worked for Irving Burton Associates as the financial manager for a portfolio of large Department of Defense/Defense Health Agency contracts handling subcontracts, vendor payments and budget management.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

