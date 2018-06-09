Corvettes on the Bay returns on June 16th

Corvette Annapolis presents its 7th Annual Corvettes on the Bay Show at the Annapolis City Dock, June 16, 2018 from 10am to 3pm.

The event has always been a highlight tourist attraction for visitors, car enthusiasts and spectators in the Annapolis area. It features perfected Corvette models from 1953 – 2018 in all styles and colors and presentations. An added attraction is the Brewis Heritage Collection which contains “one of a kind Corvettes” from different eras. This collection has been characterized as priceless! “Participants and visitors are coming from all over the East Coast [Pennsylvania, New York, the Carolinas and Virginia]” said Carroll Hynson, Jr., Co-Chair of the event, “it’s free to the general public and proceeds benefit the Arc of the Chesapeake,” he continued.

Further information can be obtained by visiting www.corvetteannapolis.com.

