Circuit Court: Vignarajah can run for Governor despite late legal challenge

The case filed against Krish Vignarajah, Democratic candidate for Governor, was thrown out in less than 30 minutes today. The case challenged her eligibility to run for office based on her voting record in Washington, DC while she served under Michelle Obama. Vignarajah and her running mate Sharon Blake represent the nation’s first all-woman-of-color ticket, and as the campaign has been explaining, the Court agreed that Vignarajah is eligible to become Governor of Maryland.

Vignarajah states: “It’s not a surprise that the establishment and political operatives are trying desperately to stop women of color from disrupting the old boys club in Maryland, but as a lifelong Marylander, I’ll continue fighting to support our schools, curb violent crime, and build a more inclusive economy for our state.”

During today’s hearing in front of an Anne Arundel Circuit Court judge the Attorney General’s Office, representing the Maryland Board of Elections, affirmed that Vignarajah has been a validly registered voter for the requisite period to be eligible to serve as Governor.

Vignarajah seems to be gaining momentum from a large television advertisement buys, which is currently running across the state, highlighting that there are no women in federal or statewide elected office in Maryland. Despite the gains, Vignarajah still trails frontrunner Rushern Baker in polls leading into early voting. Early voting begins on Thursday June 14th and runs through June 21. The primary is June 26.

Learn more about Krish Vignarajah here.

Related

Category: NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB