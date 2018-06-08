Check out the food at Firefly

Firefly Music Festival, the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, June 14 – 17 at The Woodlands, today announced their complete food lineup including new additions like Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti” and Spicy Pie Pizza along with the return of Island Noodles, smoothies from Hippie Dips, and more.

For those who wondered what Rabbit’s mom’s spaghetti would taste like from 8 Mile and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” check out “Mom’s Spaghetti.”Throwback spaghetti with or without meatballs. For those looking for a very trailer experience, order it “spastic style”… or try the s’ghetti sandwich!



In addition todeliciously large slices of pizza, this year’s Firefly will also include the introduction ofwith their signature refreshing lemonade andwith sandwiches and sides that will make anyone’s mouth water. Also making their first appearance at Firefly,will be serving up ShackBurgers, ‘Shroom Burgers and crinkle cut fries all weekend.

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, Taiyaki NYC’s iconic unicorn floats and Big Mozz x Cookie DŌ’s fried mozzarella sticks and cookie dough balls are a must try.

Firefly will also have numerous vegetarian and gluten free options including Shady Grove Wraps, The Beet Box’s famous vegan bakery goods and Fat Bean Farm. And returning to The Woodland’s are fan favorites Island Noodles, Hippie Dips and Humpty Dumplings.

Fans can quench their thirst with one of Dogfish Head Brewery’s signature brews, as well as their Firefly Ale made, and voted on by the fans, exclusively for the festival. Featuring intimate performances from artists throughout the weekend, The Coffee house menu will be highlighted by coffee cocktails including La Poussiere Beignets + Coffee.

For the complete 2018 food lineup, visit FireflyFestival.com.

About Firefly Music Festival:

Founded in 2012, Firefly Music Festival is the east coast’s largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, DE. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing performances, enjoy a wide assortment of food selections, spend late nights with friends in the campgrounds, and make memories that last a lifetime. Firefly 2018 will take place June 14 – 17 and features headliners Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and more. Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.

About Red Frog Events:

Red Frog Events is an event production company and a pioneer of the experiential entertainment industry, recognized for its award-winning company culture. Since 2007, the company has developed innovative brands including the Warrior Dash obstacle race series, Firefly Music Festival, and Chicago Beer Classic. Red Frog also provides event services ranging from food and beverage to its ticketing platform, EventSprout. Red Frog has been named one of Forbes’ “Most Promising Companies in America”, has appeared consecutively on Inc. Magazine’s “Fastest Growing Companies” list, and was recognized on Chicago Tribune’s “Top Workplaces” from 2011-2014, among other honors. In recognition of its philanthropic efforts, the company was selected as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s “Corporate Partner of the Year”. To date, Red Frog has raised over $14.5 million of a $25 million dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization. Visit RedFrogEvents.com for more information.

