Celebrate a Red, White and Blue Independence Day on Ft. George G. Meade

The public is invited to join the service men and women of Fort George G. Meade for their annual Red, White and Blue Independence Day Celebration on Friday, June 29 from 4-10 p.m.

Several thousand people are expected to turn out for this popular community event taking place on Fort Meade’s McGlachlin Field.

Free kiddie rides are available from 4-8 p.m. and include a moon bounce, Rock n’ Roll Thunder, Disco Cars, Turbo Tubs, Log Jammer, Extreme Air Jumper and the 60 Seconds to Victory game.

Food vendors, including more than 15 food trucks, will be open from 4-9:30 p.m. and will offer sweets, beverages and novelties. Attendees are encouraged to picnic on the parade field.

Musical guests Jean Therapy and the local rock band Til September will provide entertainment. The opening act is School of Rock, which is made up of local teen bands.

Everyone is invited to play the Meade App-titude Challenge by downloading the free Fort George G. Meade app and completing fun tasks and challenges. Players completing all the challenges are entered to win the grand prize of an Amazon Echo, courtesy of housing partner, Corvias Military Housing.

Please leave your pets at home. Sparklers and glass containers are prohibited. Grills are only permitted on asphalt.

A spectacular fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB