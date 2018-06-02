Capital readers select Champion Realty as tops

For the fourth year in a row, readers of The Capital newspaper voted Champion Realty the “Best Real Estate Company” in and around Anne Arundel County. The annual “Readers Choice” contest encourages newspaper readers to cast ballots in more than 200 categories to pick their favorite service providers.

“Wow!” said Jon Coile, President and CEO of Champion Realty. “I know we’ve got an awesome group of agents at Champion, but to receive highest accolades from the readers of The Capital four years in a row is amazing. I am so proud of our Champions, and deeply appreciative of the support of our community.”

Lori Gough, Champion’s top-producing agent, noted that Champion’s “unwavering support” as an agent allows her to give clients the best service possible. “Having been in business for more than 30 years, Champion knows the local market better than anyone,” Gough said. “Plus, their cutting-edge tools and training bring great results.”

“Champion cares about quality rather than quantity,” said Marina Yousefian, a Pasadena-based agent who sold the most homes for Champion in 2017. “The company promotes relationships and face-to-face interactions. When I go into the office I don’t feel like I’m going to work, because the managers and agents are like family.”

A Champion agent also won “Best Realtor.” Michael Hamby, who since has become a co-manager of Champion’s Annapolis office, was voted best local real-estate agent for the sixth time since 2011.

The Readers Choice Award winners and finalists were announced in a special section of The Capitalpublished Sunday, May 20. From March 4 to 18, voters submitted names of their favorite local companies via paper and online ballots. Click here to see the 40-page supplement listing the Readers Choice Awards 2018.

