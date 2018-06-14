Candidate Interviews: Selected Races (Primary 2018)
As we tried to figure out how to best handle the 2018 Elections, we realized that there were entirely too many races and candidates (and way too few of us) to produce, forums, debates, and individual interviews as we had for last year’s Annapolis City elections.
So, what we (Eye On Annapolis and The Maryland Crabs) decided was to look at specific races that we felt were critical, hotly contested, or just interesting to us and gave each candidate the opportunity to “pitch” us for 10 minutes. The premise was “I am a new voter, why do I vote for you?”
They could use the 10 minutes as they saw fit and could stop at any time. At the 10 minute mark–we hung up. If you have not had a chance to hear from these candidates, please take a listen!
We reached out to every candidate multiple times and asked for 15 minutes of their time. If we do not have a recording, it is because they were non-responsive–take that for what it is worth. If they contact us after publication, we will update this posting. We will be re-grouping and figuring out a plan for the general election in November. Stay tuned!
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 30 (DEMOCRAT)
Sarah Elfreth (D) Note: Expressed interest in participating, unable to schedule by deadline. Will update if possible.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 30A (DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN)
Darren Burns (R) Note: Expressed interest in participating, unable to schedule by deadline. Will update if possible.
Michael Busch (D) — DID NOT RESPOND
Mary Reese (D) — DID NOT RESPOND
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 31B (DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN)
Brian Chisholm (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Nic Kipke (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Dave Therrien (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Harry Freeman (D) — DID NOT RESPOND
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 33 (DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN)
Tom Angelis (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Mike Malone (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Tony McConkey (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Sis Saab (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Jerry Walker (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
Tracey Hovermale (D) — DID NOT RESPOND
Pam Luby (D) Note: Expressed interest in participating, unable to schedule by deadline. Will update if possible.
CIRCUIT COURT JUSTICE FOR DISTRICT 5 (ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY)
Robert Burton — DID NOT RESPOND
Mark Crooks — DID NOT RESPOND
Kathleen Elmore — DID NOT RESPOND
Nevin Young — DID NOT RESPOND
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE (REPUBLICAN)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY SHERIFF (REPUBLICAN)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (REPUBLICAN)
Michael Peroutka (R) — DID NOT RESPOND
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6 (DEMOCRAT)
Category: NEWS, Podcast, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB