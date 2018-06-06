BGE offers tips for Safety Month

As part of National Safety Month and the company’s ongoing efforts to promote safety around electric and natural gas equipment, BGE reminds local contractors and customers to be aware of their surroundings when planning projects near electric or natural gas equipment.

Contacting an overhead or underground electric line or underground natural gas line can cause serious injury, damage and service interruptions. It is essential for anyone who is working near this equipment to take the necessary preparations before beginning their work.

Follow these tips:

Before digging for any project, call Miss Utility at 811 to arrange for any utility lines to be marked.

Contact BGE at 1-800-685-0123 if you are planning any work or activity that may bring yourself, your equipment, and anything you carry within 10 feet of a power line. When unsure, call BGE.

Keep ladders and other tools at least 10 feet from overhead power lines.

Do not climb or trim trees near power lines.

Keep electric tools and appliances away from wet surfaces, including pools and patios.

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

If you encounter a downed power line, immediately report it to BGE at 1-877-778-2222.

BGE crews also work year-round to ensure safe and reliable service for customers. Much of this work is completed in area roadways, where lane restrictions provide temporary work zones for employees. To ensure the safety of motorists and BGE employees and contractors, it’s important to reduce speeds and keep safety top-of-mind when driving through active work zones.

As part of BGE’s safety commitment, the company has a public safety advertising campaign to educate those who work around overhead and underground power lines, hosts numerous safety education events, and provides information to customers and contractors each year in bill inserts and informational mailings. For more safety information, visit bge.com/safety.

