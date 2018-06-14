Baysox unveil Father’s Day activities

Feel like spending a day at the ballpark with Dad? Come out and join the Bowie Baysox on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17 when the team hosts the Portland Sea Dogs (AA Boston Red Sox) at 1:35 p.m.

Come early to the ballpark for a special Meet the Team autograph and photo event from 12-12:30 p.m. on the main stadium concourse.

Fans can also bring their gloves and play catch on the field with Dad from 12-12:30 p.m and following the game, all fans can run the bases. The first 700 Dads will get a commemorative Father’s Day Baseball courtesy of the City of Bowie and all fans can attempt to break the World Record for the Largest Game of Catch before the game!

The Baysox are also offering a Father’s Day BBQ featuring a menu that includes country fried chicken, a grilled sausage station, baked beans, three cheese Mac & Cheese, a mixed green salad and more.

Pre-purchased tickets for the Father’s Day BBQ are required and start at $39 for adults, $34 for Ticket Plan Holders, $26 for children ages 6-12 and $10 for children ages 3-5. Children two and under are free and the package includes luxury level tickets to the Baysox game, the two-hour buffet from 1:00-3:00 and unlimited soft drinks. Tickets for the Father’s Day BBQ can be purchased by calling Scott Rupp at 301-464-4890 or by email at [email protected]. Orders must be received by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports