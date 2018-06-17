Baysox swept by Portland 5-3

A five-run first inning was all the offense the Portland Sea Dogs needed to complete a three-game sweep with a 5-3 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 4,273 on Father’s Day Sunday afternoon.

After the Sea Dogs (26-41) jumped out to an early lead, the hosts pulled a run back in the second inning. Martin Cervenka launched his fifth home run of the season to left-centerfield on a 3-2 count off Portland starter Matt Kent.

Luis Ysla, Tanner Chleborad and Branden Kline continued Bowie’s latest relief pitching surge out of the bullpen, allowing a combined one run with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings. The lefty Ysla threw three innings in relief of starter Lucas Long, striking out four batters.

Chleborad, meanwhile, worked a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a hit while benefiting from a 6-4-3 double play. Kline continued the trend in the ninth inning, striking out Deiner Lopez before retiring the next two batters in order.

Over the past four games, the Baysox relievers have tossed 13 consecutive innings without allowing a run, dating back to the ninth inning of the June 14th contest against Trenton.

The Baysox (29-37) threatened with two runs in the ninth inning. After Aderlin Rodriguez singled to lead off the frame, Audry Perez skied a two-run home run down the left field line for his sixth long ball of the season and second by a Baysox player in the game.

With the homestand complete, the Baysox hit the road for eight games in six days against a pair of Western Division foes. Up first is a 6:30 contest at Harrisburg against the Senators at FNB Field in Central Pennsylvania.

