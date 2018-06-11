Baysox homestand preview–Star Wars Night, Dollar Dog Night

The Bowie Baysox, Class AA Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, welcome the Trenton Thunder (AA New York Yankees) and Portland Sea Dogs (AA Boston Red Sox) to Prince George’s Stadium for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, June 12. Promotional highlights include an appearance by former American League MVP Jose Canseco, two fireworks shows and Star Wars Night.

Tuesday, June 12, 6:35 p.m. vs. Trenton Thunder – Dollar Dog Night/Baysox Live! Happy Hour – Live music and drink specials from 5-6:30 p.m. featuring $2 draft beers presented by Maryland Pennysaver and Bud Light.

Wednesday, June 13, 6:35 p.m. vs. Trenton Thunder – Orange Wednesday/Military Appreciation Night – Wear Baysox or Orioles gear to the game and save $5 on a box seat ticket. Show your proof of current or former military service and get a Half Price Box Seat Ticket!

Thursday, June 14, 6:35 p.m. vs. Trenton Thunder – Jose Canseco Appearance – Former American League MVP and Oakland Athletics Bash Brother Jose Canseco will hold a autograph session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Autographs will be limited to one per person so as many fans as possible can be accommodated.

Friday, June 15, 7:05 p.m. vs. Portland Sea Dogs – Fireworks – Enjoy the best Fireworks show in the region following the Baysox game! Girl Scout Sleepover – Join in all of the fun with the Girl Scout Sleepover Event! Scouts will take part in a pre-game parade on the field beginning at 6:15 p.m. Scouts, Scout leaders and parents that have pre-registered, will get their camping gear and come onto the field and set up their tents for a night of fun under the stars to sleep on the field at Prince George’s Stadium! Tent spaces are limited and you must pre-register for a tent space on the field at the time of your ticket order. See below for additional tent/field rules and regulations. There will also be a family friendly movie shown on the Baysox Jumbotron once everyone has set up their tents! Event participation patches will also be available for Scouts attending this event.

Saturday, June 16, 6:35 p.m. vs. Portland Sea Dogs – Fireworks/Star Wars Night – Star Wars fans unite at the Baysox annual Star Wars Event featuring dozens of characters, live action light saber battles, displays of Star Wars collectibles, interactive exhibits and more! After the game, enjoy the best Fireworks show in the region following the Baysox game presented by Taco Bell. Baysox 1K Beer Run Event – Run or walk 3 laps around the warning track at the stadium and get a beer after completing each lap of the 1K beer run. The first person to complete the 3 laps and 3 beers, is the winner and will toss the ceremonial first pitch of the game. Each registrant also receives a Baysox hat. Must be 21 years or older and provide valid ID to participate. Pre-registration and special ticket required. Registration is limited to the first 100 participants.

Sunday, June 17, 1:35 p.m. vs. Portland Sea Dogs – Meet The Team Day & Catch on the Field – Come out early and enjoy a special photo and autograph session with the team from 12-12:30 p.m. and bring a glove and baseball to play catch with Dad on the field! Father’s Day Commemorative Baseball Giveaway – Celebrate Father’s Day 2018 with the Baysox and the first 700 Dads will receive a special Father’s Day Commemorative Baseball to use as we try to set the World Record for the largest game of catch before the game presented by City of Bowie. Father’s Day BBQ – Bring the whole family out to celebrate Dad with a day at the ballpark including an all-you-can-eat ballpark BBQ! A special ticket is required for this event and tickets are available until 3:00 pm on June 12 or earlier if the event sells out.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

