Baysox fall 5-3 in series finale

Corban Joseph recorded his fifth RBI in his past three games, but the Trenton Thunder clinched the four-game series with a 5-3 win in front of 2,247 at Prince George’s Stadium Thursday night.

The Baysox (29-34) jumped on top in the first inning for the third straight game. A double play with the bases loaded plated Anderson Feliz, who reached on a throwing error to lead off the frame.

After the Thunder answered with a pair of runs in the second inning, Bowie re-took the lead with a pair of their own in the bottom of the third. Joseph grounded a RBI double off the glove of first baseman Chris Gittens. Once second baseman Billy Fleming couldn’t catch the dribbler, Armando Araiza hustled home to tie the game.

Ryan Mountcastle joined the RBI parade one batter later, grounding out to second base to score Feliz. The RBI for the Baysox DH was his 24th

of the season in just his 32nd game of the season.

Making a rehab start on his journey back to the Baltimore roster, RHP Gabriel Ynoa allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts. The La Vega, DR, native tossed 40 pitches, 30 of which for strikes.

The Baysox host the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, for a three-game series starting Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. LHP Keegan Akin (7-4, 2.62) takes the mound for Bowie against Portland LHP Dedgar Jimenez (2-5, 5.54).

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports