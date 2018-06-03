Bay Village to break ground in Annapolis

IntegraCare Corporation, based in Wexford, PA, announce the groundbreaking of Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care located at 979 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis, MD. A. Martini & Co. has begun construction of the 88 apartments, $32M assisted living community including 16 apartments in the memory care neighborhood, with scheduled completion in the Fall of 2019.

IntegraCare Corporation is setting new standards of quality for life for seniors and their families with the development of Bay Village’s LifeStories Memory Care Program, offering a safe, warm and dignified setting for seniors living with memory impairments such as Alzheimer’s and other forms of Dementia. IntegraCare believes in creating an environment that facilitates a sense of belonging and opportunities that improve quality of life for all residents.

Bay Village will also offer total assisted living for all residents’ needs including 24-hour personal care team, apartments designed with safety, mobility and independence in mind, three nutritious chef prepared meals daily, weekly housekeeping and laundry service and additional services available upon request.

“Our unique three-dimensional focus at Integracare on Team Members, Residents, and Friends & Family are the foundation for operating our senior living centers across the eastern U.S.,” said Integracare C.E.O. Rick Irwin. “We are proud extend this philosophy to our newest center in Annapolis, MD. and look forward to demonstrating our commitment to our new friends in this area.”

Ideally located on 6 acres within the city limits of Annapolis at 979 Bay Ridge Rd., the Bay Village LEED Gold building will offer a variety of services and amenities including spacious private residences most with walk in closets, a beautiful atrium featuring a grand piano, multiple dining venues including a bistro with a demonstration kitchen, a bar with nightly happy hour, an art studio, theater, expansive outdoor spaces including a bird watching veranda and outdoor fireplace. The residents will also enjoy a large senior specific fitness center, a full service hair salon and barber shop. Additionally, Bay Village residents will enjoy a fun-filled calendar of social, religious, recreational and educational programs.

Bay Village will overlook 3.0 acres of forest conservation on its 6-acre lot and will meet the forest conservation requirement for the entire 10-acre subdivision. Once completed, only 0.35 acres of trees will have been lost in exchange for bringing a much needed service to the aging Annapolis City population. The property will exceed the city’s 50% canopy goal.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to serve seniors with our first community in Annapolis. We strive for excellence in providing seniors and their families with unprecedented senior living experiences,” said John P. Degen, Executive Director of Bay Village Assisted Living. “I had my first vision for an Assisted Living Community in Annapolis four years ago. I am excited to see the vision is becoming a reality. It is our commitment at IntegraCare to provide exceptional living and health services, and give our Annapolis senior residents a feeling of being at home.”

In addition, Bay Village will offer Short Term Respite Care Program, where guests will enjoy a private residence with all the comfort and amenities of home, medication management, personal care assistance, nutritious meals, and rehabilitation with occupational therapy and a team of trained experts.

For more information, visit www.integracare.com or follow them on Facebook @IntegraCareSeniorLiving.

