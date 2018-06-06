Bay Village Assisted Living breaks ground with Fall 2019 opening

IntegraCare Corporation, based in Wexford, PA, held a groundbreaking of Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care located at 979 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis, MD this morning.

The event was attended by nearly 100 people with Annapolis Mayor Buckley, the Maryland Secretary Department of Aging Rona Kramer, a representative from Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, and a representative from the Annapolis Neck Peninsula Federation who all lauded the project. Additionally, the Annapolis Economic Development Director was present as well as the CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, Julie Mussog. Representatives of the developers and architects were on hand as well and chided the 3-year process just to break ground and thanked the tenacity of all involved. Construction is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2019.

A. Martini & Co. began construction of the 88 apartments, $32M assisted living community including 16 apartments in the memory care neighborhood, with scheduled completion in the Fall of 2019.

Bay Village’s LifeStories Memory Care Program will offer a safe, warm and dignified setting for seniors living with memory impairments such as Alzheimer’s and other forms of Dementia. IntegraCare believes in creating an environment that facilitates a sense of belonging and opportunities that improve quality of life for all residents.

Bay Village will also offer total assisted living for all residents’ needs including 24-hour personal care team, apartments designed with safety, mobility and independence in mind, three nutritious chef prepared meals daily, weekly housekeeping and laundry service and additional services available upon request.

Ideally located on 6 acres within the city limits of Annapolis at 979 Bay Ridge Rd., the Bay Village LEED Gold building will offer a variety of services and amenities including spacious private residences most with walk in closets, a beautiful atrium featuring a grand piano, multiple dining venues including a bistro with a demonstration kitchen, a bar with nightly happy hour, an art studio, theater, expansive outdoor spaces including a bird watching veranda and outdoor fireplace. The residents will also enjoy a large senior specific fitness center, a full service hair salon and barber shop. Additionally, Bay Village residents will enjoy a fun-filled calendar of social, religious, recreational and educational programs.

Bay Village will overlook 3.0 acres of forest conservation on its 6-acre lot and will meet the forest conservation requirement for the entire 10-acre subdivision. Once completed, only 0.35 acres of trees will have been lost in exchange for bringing a much needed service to the aging Annapolis City population. The property will exceed the city’s 50% canopy goal.

In addition, Bay Village will offer Short Term Respite Care Program, where guests will enjoy a private residence with all the comfort and amenities of home, medication management, personal care assistance, nutritious meals, and rehabilitation with occupational therapy and a team of trained experts.

For more information, visit www.integracare.com or follow them on Facebook @IntegraCareSeniorLiving.

