Annapolis to hold emergency drill at St. Mary’s on Friday

The City of Annapolis will conduct an emergency response to an active assailant exercise on Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary’s school campus on Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis.

The exercise will include the participation of the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management and the fire and police departments. The exercise will simulate a multi-department response to an active assailant incident and is one of many training activities to practice emergency response and coordination.

Duke of Gloucester Street from Green Street to Compromise Street will be closed on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a detour will be set up to route traffic down Green Street. The exercise will take place at various locations throughout the school campus. Residents should be aware that real life sights and sounds may be seen and heard along the periphery of the campus and a variety of emergency response vehicles will be in the area.

For more information about the exercise please contact the Director of the Office of Emergency Management, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Simmons, at 410-216-9167 or [email protected].

