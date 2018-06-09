Annapolis lawyer first to compete in Race Across America solo

Michael Glass, Esq., a Maryland attorney and principal of The Michael Glass Law Firm, will be the first Annapolis-area cyclist to race solo in the annual Race Across America (RAAM), the 3,100-mile non-stop cross-U.S. bicycle race that begins in Oceanside CA on June 12th and ends at the city dock in Annapolis approximately June 21-25. It is considered the most difficult bicycle race in the world. Racers race in 2-person, 4-person, or 8-person teams, or solo doing the entire 24 hour racing themselves. There have been a number of local teams but Michael is thought to be the first local soloist. Solo racers in RAAM have exactly 288 hours (12 days) to officially finish, which means one has to average over 260 miles a day, typically riding about 20 hours per day.

Michael is riding to support two veterans causes: The Green Beret Association, and The Fisher House. The Green Beret Association provides support and services to veterans who served in the Army’s Special Forces, and their families. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military & veterans families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. Glass will be supported by a crew of 10, half of whom are veterans. To date, Glass and his crew have raised over $32,000.

For more about Michael, his crew, his charities, and to donate please visit www.raam4vets.org .

For more about Race Across America, visit www.raceacrossamerica.org/

To track Michael’s progress and predicted finish time after the June 12 start visit www.raceacrossamerica.org/results.html or

www.raceacrossamerica.org/live-tracking.html

