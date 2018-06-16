AAMC wins national recognition for heart and stroke care

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes AAMC’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized evidence-based guidelines.

AAMC earned the award by meeting specific quality measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. These measures include the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments with the goal of speeding recovery, and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.

This year, AAMC also achieved the next level of Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation by the American College of Cardiology (ACC). AAMC earned the higher-level accreditation for continuing to show exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms, and for streamlined systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment to appropriate post-discharge care.

AAMC exceeded an array of stringent criteria. The ACC also acknowledged that the hospital’s team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved outcomes.

“This recognition is testament to our culture of quality and the people behind our carefully designed systems of care to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said Jerome Segal, MD, medical director of Cardiovascular Services at AAMC. “We are proud to be recognized for our efforts by the industry’s most leading organizations.”

To learn more about AAMC’s stroke services, visit www.askAAMC.org/stroke, and for more information about AAMC’s heart services, visit www.askAAMC.org/heart.

