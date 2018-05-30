Yoga in the outfield this Sunday!

Love yoga and baseball? Want a chance to do yoga in the outfield? This is perfect for you as the Bowie Baysox will host Yoga In the Outfield on Sunday, June 3 at 12:00 p.m. prior to the team’s game vs. the Trenton Thunder (AA New York Yankees) at 1:35 p.m.

Enjoy the lush green grass of the Baysox Field and Yoga in the Outfield is for all experience levels as Sport Fit Bowie takes yogis through their workout. The class will be led by a professional Yoga instructor from Sport Fit Bowie.

Each participant will need to bring their own yoga mat.

Packages start at just $20 and include one box seat ticket (100 level seats), early admission to the ballpark at 11:30 a.m. for the Yoga class event, on-field access for the yoga class as well as bottled water.

Tickets for Yoga in the Outfield are currently available at BaysoxShop.com or by contacting Chris Rogers at 301-464-4813 or [email protected].

When purchasing tickets for this special event, you will also have the option to purchase extra tickets for family & friends who don’t want to participate in the Yoga Event but who want to attend the game starting at $15.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

