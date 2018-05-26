WOW Air adds flights from Baltimore to New Delhi

WOW air announced it will launch a new route from the U.S. to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi, India via Iceland. The route will provide millions of Americans in nine major cities across the country affordable access to the bustling Indian metropolis. The route will launch December 5, 2018, giving business and leisure travelers affordable and easy access to the heart of India. One-way fares will start at $199* and WOW premium seats will be available for $699*.

Service to DEL will be available from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

“I am thrilled to broaden WOW air’s offerings and bring low fare international flight service to India,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. “We are passionate about continuing our mission of enabling everybody to fly by making international travel accessible and affordable for all, and look forward to expanding our global service to provide travellers with the opportunity to see many parts of the globe, whether for business or pleasure.”

Delhi, a popular travel destination, provides visitors with magical sights, sounds, smells and tastes of its endless bazaars, as well as some of the world’s prominent heritage sites. These include The Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, India Gate and the Qutub Minar. And just a 125 mile road trip from Delhi is the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

WOW air will use brand new Airbus A330neo aircrafts on the Delhi route, which are outfitted with the new WOW premium seats offering at least 37 inches of legroom.

To purchase a flight or for more information on WOW air, please visit www.wowair.us.

