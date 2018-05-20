Water damage from the rains? You might get a tax break with a reduced assessment

Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) is encouraging residents whose real property has been damaged by the recent severe weather to contact the Department, as they may qualify to have their property assessments reduced. Maryland residents can fill out the below PDF and email it to their local SDAT assessment office. A list of all SDAT offices with contact information can be found on SDAT’s website here. If you have any questions, please call your local assessment office.

SDAT offices have recently been in contact with county governments and other local organizations to offer any assistance and coordination necessary. In the coming weeks, SDAT’s assessors will begin visiting areas impacted by the severe weather, particularly in Washington and Frederick Counties, to locate and identify damaged property. When a decrease in value is confirmed by an assessor—either from an exterior inspection or from a resident submitting the attached application—the new real property assessment will be sent to the County Finance Office and a new tax bill may be issued. If a property owner has already paid their tax bill, a prorated abatement will be issued. If the extent of damage is not clear from an exterior inspection, the attached application will be delivered to the property owner for them to complete and send back.

Areas in the national capital region and western Maryland were hit with heavy rainfall earlier this week, and additional storms are in the forecast for the duration of the week. The Department joins Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) in reminding residents to take all necessary precautions to stay safe. Click here for more information from MEMA on how residents can be weather prepared by ensuring that they know how to receive warnings, follow safety tips, and take certain actions.

SDAT will continue to be in contact with state and local governments to ensure that residents who may qualify for a reduced assessment are aware of this application.

Download (PDF, 58KB)

