Rain? What rain? The Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest roars on! Continues tomorrow!

A little rain never keeps a blues fan down! And thousands flocked to Sandy Point State Park today to get their fix of acts such as

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot Delbert McClinton

Mike Zito

Heather Gillis Band

Brandon Taz Niederauer

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Vanessa Collier

And the fun will continue tomorrow (under nicer skies…or so the rumor says) with

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Keb’ Mo’ Band

Doyle Bramhall II

Shemekia Copeland

Mr. Sipp

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton

Deanna Bogart

Tickets are available at the gate and there are free shuttles from the park and ride on Harry Truman Parkway in Annapolis and the Matapeake Elementary School on Kent Island!

And if you missed it today….well, here’s what you missed!

If you want to know a bit more…..The Maryland Crabs talked with Sarah and Don Hooker last week. Check it out here. Just click the red arrow!

