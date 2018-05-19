Rain? What rain? The Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest roars on! Continues tomorrow!
A little rain never keeps a blues fan down! And thousands flocked to Sandy Point State Park today to get their fix of acts such as
- Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot
- Delbert McClinton
- Mike Zito
- Heather Gillis Band
- Brandon Taz Niederauer
- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
- Vanessa Collier
And the fun will continue tomorrow (under nicer skies…or so the rumor says) with
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
- Keb’ Mo’ Band
- Doyle Bramhall II
- Shemekia Copeland
- Mr. Sipp
- Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton
- Deanna Bogart
- Tickets are available at the gate and there are free shuttles from the park and ride on Harry Truman Parkway in Annapolis and the Matapeake Elementary School on Kent Island!
And if you missed it today….well, here’s what you missed!
If you want to know a bit more…..The Maryland Crabs talked with Sarah and Don Hooker last week. Check it out here. Just click the red arrow!
